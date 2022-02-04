Ebonyi community raises N200m to rebuild schools, health centres

The people of Ukawu community, under the auspices of Ukawu Leaders of Thought (ULT) in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have raised over N200 million for the development of basic infrastructure in the area. This is as the community said in a communiqué that the fund was raised to rebuild moribund schools, health centres and bridges. The Chairman of ULT, Chukwunonyelum Nwutobo lamented the total neglect of the community by the state government in the provision of basic social amenities. Another community leader, Dr. Jeremiah Uhuo, said that the declining nature of the community’s infrastructure was the major thing that touched ULT members, leading to their determination to put their resources together to give hope to their people. “We are touched by the declining development in our community over the years. We were the leading community in old Ohaozara, as Ukawu was the second largest community among other communities in old Ohaozara,” he said.
Related Articles
10 crew missing as vessel explode at Escravos
A floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), The Trinity went up in flames at the offshore terminal of Ukpokiti oil field located in oil mining lease (OML) 108, Escravos, Ugborodo, Warri Southwest Local Government Area of Delta State, no survival has been reportedly confirmed by the rescue search team. The FPSO, The Trinity, worked […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sallah: ACF asks FG to save Nigerians from bandits, kidnappers
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday asked the Federal Government to protect Nigerians from bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and terrorists, saying their activities could cause food crisis in the country. In a statement by its National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, the body expressed its disappointment that Nigerians are celebrating Sallah with mixed feelings following the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Under recovery probe: Reps warn PPPRA against sabotage
The House of Representatives on Thursday vowed not to capitulate in its quest to ascertain the actual volume of premium motor spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products in the country. Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke (APC, Lagos) issued the notice during the ongoing interactive session on the 2020-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)