Ebonyi community raises N200m to rebuild schools, health centres

The people of Ukawu community, under the auspices of Ukawu Leaders of Thought (ULT) in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have raised over N200 million for the development of basic infrastructure in the area. This is as the community said in a communiqué that the fund was raised to rebuild moribund schools, health centres and bridges. The Chairman of ULT, Chukwunonyelum Nwutobo lamented the total neglect of the community by the state government in the provision of basic social amenities. Another community leader, Dr. Jeremiah Uhuo, said that the declining nature of the community’s infrastructure was the major thing that touched ULT members, leading to their determination to put their resources together to give hope to their people. “We are touched by the declining development in our community over the years. We were the leading community in old Ohaozara, as Ukawu was the second largest community among other communities in old Ohaozara,” he said.

 

