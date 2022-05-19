Ebonyi condemns killings in LG chair’s house

The Ebonyi State government yesterday condemned the killing of four people in the house of the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government by gunmen on Tuesday. Gunmen had invaded the house of Chief Steve Orogwu, the chairman of the local government and killed his 75-year-old elder brother, his two sons and a security guard in the compound. However, Orogwu was not in the house when the gunmen struck. He was said to be outside the local government. The state government condemned the killings by the gunmen, describing it as most barbaric and unfortunate.

In a statement on the killings, Special Security Consultant to the Government, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, said the despicable act came at a time when the state is being celebrated as the most peaceful and economically vibrant state in the country. While expressing sadness that the perpetrators of the dastardly act does not project the image of the state in good light nor do they represent the paragon or ideals of the people, he said normalcy has since returned to the area as more surveillance has been mounted in the area and parts of the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...