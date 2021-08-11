Ebonyi confirms another cholera outbreak

The Ebonyi State Government yesterday confirmed another choleraoutbreakinsomecommunities in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike confirmed the outbreak, noting that the affected communities are Onweonwiya and those in their neighbouring villages in Mgbalukwu community in the local government area.

Meanwhile, residents of the affected communities had earlier raised the alarm and called for quick intervention bythestategovernmenttosave them from the ravaging pandemic.

Umezurike, however, said a team from the ministry ledbyhimhadvisitedthecommunity after the ministry received the report on the recent development in the areas.

He stated that all those affected by the disease had been taken to the General Hospital in Iboko, Izzi LGA headquarters, adding that no record of death associated with the cholera outbreak had been reported in the area

