Ebonyi Councillors Pass Vote Of Confidence On LG Chairman

Ward Councilors in Onicha Local Government, Ebonyi State have passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the council, Chidiebere Uzor, for his political sagacity and for helping the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru, to secure 25% votes in the local government despite combined efforts of the opposition People’s Democratic Party and Labour party in the area.

The Councilors numbering 11 in a communique jointly signed by them and made available to journalists in Abakaliki condemned attempts by opposition members in the area to smear the name of the council boss by trying to link him to bloody violence that erupted in the area on the day of Governorship and State Assembly elections.

The communique which was signed by the Leader of Onicha Legislative Council, Hon. Joseph Monday; the Deputy Leader, Hon. Uwa Shedraick; Majority Leader, Hon. Okike Chimaobi and 8 other Councilors, congratulated the APC candidate and Governor-elect of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru and the Senator-elect for Ebonyi South zone, Engr. Chief David Umahi, for emerging victorious in the elections.

“We, therefore, call on the opposition elements in Onicha Local Government to play by the rules and stop the distractive games against the Executive Chairman. Leave Obosi alone, and stop instigating the good people of Onicha Local Government against their workaholic chairman.

“That we call on the good people of Onicha LGA as well as our stakeholders to continue giving their unreserved support to the Executive Chairman as he means well for Ndi Onicha LGA. Elections have come and gone, we must all give necessary support to continue his good work to Ndi Onicha LGA”, the councillors stated.

