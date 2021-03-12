Ebonyi crisis: Late policemen’s families get N4m

Ebonyi State government has given N1 million each to families of four policemen who died in a motor accident while returning from Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area. The officers were part of the security agents deployed to Effium to restore law and order during the outbreak of violence between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium. The deceased were ASP Ochieme Emmanuel, who was the commander of the team, Edeth Ekpo, Sergeant Ifeanyi Ituma, and Constable James Chukwuebuka.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, presented the cash donation to the bereaved families at the Police Officers’ Mess, Abakaliki. He said the officers didn’t die in the battlefield but in an auto crash after they were done with their official assignment. Aliyu revealed that out of 14 officers in the Hilux van returning from the peacekeeping mission, the command lost four while ten sustained various degrees of injury. During the presentation, he commended the state government for its support to the police.

The commissioner added that Governor Dave Umahi also paid the hospital bills of the hospitalised officers. Aliyu assured the families of the deceased that the command would ensure the payment of their insurance entitlements, cooperative, gratuities, pensions and the burial expenses.

He said: “We will pay all; just be patient with us. Your husbands died in active duty and we must do our own part. The command will send a ‘voluntary letter’ to officers so that anything anyone has, he/ she can donate, no matter how small.

“Regrettably, our personnel were not defeated at the battle zone. Rather, their untimely departure was as a result of an unfortunate motor accident on February 3, 2021, while returning from Effium, the crisis area between Ezza and Effium. “Today, I invite the families and relatives of the police personnel to formerly commiserate and render to them the generous gestures of the state Governor, Chief David Umahi. “On this note, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, I formally present the cash donations to the families of the deceased, who are all present here.” A retired officer, Eshiya Emmanuel, pleaded with the commissioner to appeal to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to absorb the late officers’ wives by giving them menial jobs or engage them as police constables. Emmanuel said such was the practice in the past.

