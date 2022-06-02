Ebonyi Crisis: PDP NWC writes INEC, reinstates Okorie as chairman

The crisis rocking Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gone messier as the National Leadership of the party has again recog-nized Tochukwu Okorie as its authentic chairman. PDP’s National Chairman of the Party, Senator Iyochia Ayu and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, stated this in a letter dated 31st May, 2022 and addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They explained that the party’s decision was in obedience to the verdict of a Court of Appeal which overturned the judgement of a Federal High Court which hitherto recognised Silas Onu. There has been leadership tussle in Ebonyi State Chapter of PDP between Tochukwu Okorie who was elected Chairman during the party’s state executive election last year and Silas Onu who served as the Publicity Secretary of the Party in acting capacity. Miffed by the outcome of the Election, Onu who contested the Chairmanship of the party with Okorie, filed a suit at the Federal High Court Abuja claiming that he was the only candidate who purchased form for the position of the party’s chairman

