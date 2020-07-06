Ebonyi/C’River crisis: Five missing persons not yet found – Police

Police yesterday said five missing people at Ekoli Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State were yet to be found.

The five people were declared missing last week during the renewed boundary crisis between the people of Ekoli Edda and the people of Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State. During the crisis, a 55-yearold man, Okoriafor Ndukwe and his 49-year-old wife, Paulina Ndukwe, in Ekoli Edda were killed by warlords who also took their bodies away.

Five people from the area, Esther Ikwo, Elizabeth Ikwo, ChinechereNnachi, OgbonnaAku and Sunday Ogbuu Ama, were abducted when the warlords struck. The people of Ekoli Edda and Biasehavebeenatwaroverapalm plantation at the boundary between the two local governments

. TheEbonyiStateCommissioner of Police, Philip Maku, said the five missing persons had not been found and that the police command was working assiduously to unravel their disappearance. He said: “We are on top of the matter and hopeful their disappearance will be unraveled.

We are also relying on those in the Cross River axis for any useful information but we have not seen any of their dead bodies. So we believe they are still alive

Like this: Like Loading...