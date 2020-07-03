Ebonyi/C’River crisis: Husband, wife murdered, five abducted

Warlords have killed a 55-year-old man at Ekoli Edda community in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Okoroafor Ndukwe, and his wife, Paulina (49). Five persons from the area, Esther Ikwo, Elizabeth Ikwo, Chinechere Nnachi, Ogbonna Aku and Sunday Ogbuu Ama, were abducted by warlords who invaded the area.

The warlords also took away bodies of the Ndukwes. The couple were killed on the Erei Palm Plantation located at the boundary between Ekoli Edda and Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State. The people of Ekoli Edda and Biase have been at war over a palm plantation at the boundary between the two local governments.

The Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the killing of the couple and the abduction of the five people in Ekoli Edda. Odah said preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was as result of resurgence of the longstanding communal feud between the people of the two local governments.

She said: “On June 30, 2020 about 4p.m., the DPO of Afikpo South received a distress call that gunmen from Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State attacked some persons at Erei Palm Plantation located at the boundary between Ekoli Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State. “Following the report, the DPO quickly contacted the youth leader of Ekoli Edda who also informed him that an eye witness to the alleged attack, Kalu Ndukwe, narrowly escaped death with bullet wounds but saw his father, Ndukwe Okoroafor, aged about 55 years and his mother, Paulina Ndukwe, aged about 49 years, being slaughtered by the attackers, that the gunmen also abducted five others – Esther Ikwo, Elizabeth Ikwo, Chinechere Nnachi, Ogbonna Aku (all females) and Sunday Ogbuu Ama (male). “The victims were said to have been taken to an unknown destination together with the corpses of Mr. and Mrs. Ndukwe Okoroafor.

Like this: Like Loading...