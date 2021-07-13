Metro & Crime

Ebonyi/Cross River crisis: Warlords kill five, eat bodies

Uchenna Inya

At least, five indigenes of Ali Ugwele, Ekoli-Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, were on Tuesday allegedly killed by suspected warlords from Cross River State.

The victims were killed in their farms while harvesting cassava.

A source said the warlords attacked, killed and allegedly ate the bodies of their victims as a way to cover up the traces of their nefarious activities in the area.

It was learnt that one of the victims of the attack that escaped from holding, was the person that gave insight into the ugly development.

Ali Ugwele, Ekoli-Edda Community, Ebonyi State and Erei community in Biasa LGA of Cross River State have been at war over the control and ownership of palm tree plantations.

There had been relative peace between both sides of the divide for some time now until the recent attack on Ekoli-Edda people.

The Chairman of Afikpo South LGA, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, who expressed sadness over the incident, noted that efforts were on to ensure the security of lives of the people of Ekoli-Edda Community.

He pointed out that he would not fold his arms and allow miscreants unsettle the peace in the affected community.

