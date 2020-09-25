Ebonyi/Cross River war: 9-year-old boy, man killed, three missing

Two persons have been killed in a renewed boundary war between the people of Izzi in Ebonyi State and their neighbours in Obubara, Cross River State.

The two neighbouring communities have been at war for many years with many killed and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

The age-long boundary war, which restarted on Wednesday this week, left a nine-year-old boy and another aged man, whose identities are unknown, dead.

Three persons also from Obeagu Ibom, Amachi, Izzi community were also declared missing during the attack.

It was learnt that the suspected warlords from the three Cross River communities having boundary with those of Izzi, Eja village, Apiampkum, Ijaga oruenya, all in Obubara Local Government Area of Cross River State, invaded the people and attacked them.

“The warlords from cross river took over the Ebonyi community on Wednesday and was shooting sporadically at them. The police retreated to avoid return firing because if they didn’t retreat, the Cross River people will continue to shoot. Three houses were burnt down.

“The war Lords from the Cross River took over the village and the villagers relocated to the neighboring communities.

“But yesterday police succeeded in entering the village under attack at Obeagu Ibom village.

“Many houses were damaged, three persons declared missing and two reportedly killed, their bodies were seen on the road but no one could identify them because the village is deserted.

“At Zaki Ibam village, one-storey building was burnt down, a bus and bicycle inside the compound were also burnt down. So many other houses were damaged,” an eyewitness narrated.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed the attack and said that the Commissioner of Police, Sule Maku has beefed up security in the community.

