Ebonyi: Declare me gov now, Rep Igariwey tells INEC

Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship nominee, Hon. Iduma Onwe Igariwey has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare him governor.

Igariwey, who was nominated alongside Fred Udogu as governor and deputy governor by the PDP in the aftermath of the sacking of Governor Dave Umahi by a High Court in Abuja made the call Thursday in Abuja while addressing National Assembly correspondents.

He said: “Apart from the order directing Governor Umahi and his deputy to vacate their offices, the court, inter alia, also directed INEC to immediately receive from the PDP the names of its candidates to replace Governor David Umahi and his Deputy, and to declare those names submitted by the PDP, as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State.

“While we acknowledge that INEC is in receipt of the communication from the National Chairman of the PDP, we call on INEC as a critical pillar of our constitutional democracy, to comply expeditiously with all the consequential orders of the court, particularly, by declaring the names submitted by the PDP as Governor and Deputy Governor. This, the INEC is expected to do, by issuing Certificates of Return.”

He continued: “From the clear and unambiguous order made by Justice Inyang Ekwo, it is an incontrovertible fact that Governor Umahi ceased to be Governor of Ebonyi State on the 8th day of March 2022.

“Two days after this judgment, Mr Umahi and his deputy still parade themselves as if they still occupy those offices. This is, to say the very least, contemptuous of the clear orders of a court of competent jurisdiction.

“We recognise the fact that former Governor David Umahi has a right of appeal. However, until the entire appeal process is exhausted, and in the absence of any order staying the operation of Justice Ekwo’s Judgment, Mr Umahi remains sacked, a former governor, who should desist from any conduct that threatens the peace of Ebonyi State, or diminishes over constitutional democracy.

“In the eye of the law, therefore, I, Rt Hon. Iduma Enwo Igariwey and Chief Fred Udogu, are the recognised Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, respectively, effective the 8th day of March 2022.

“At this point, let me thank our party, the Peoples Democratic Party, for the expeditious manner they have taken steps to give effect to the judgment of Justice Inyang Ekwo. This important first step was taken by the party when they submitted the names of Hon. Iduma Igariwey and Fred Udogu to INEC, a governor and deputy governor respectively, to replace Governor Umahi and his deputy, in compliance with the order of Court. ”

He lamented that: “Yesterday and today, former Governor Umahi, in continuing contempt of Justice Inyang Ekwo’s judgment which had since removed him from office, is further depleting the scarce resources of Ebonyi people by bussing poverty stricken Ebonyi people from their villages to the state capital, to demonstrate against Justice Ekwo’s judgment. For Ebonyians who know him very well, this is vintage David Umahi.

“He will deploy all manner of subterfuge and blackmail, to hang unto power, in clear contempt of the order of court that has since removed him from office.”

