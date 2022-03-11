News

Ebonyi: Declare me governor now, Igariwey tells INEC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship nominee, Hon. Iduma Onwe Igariwey, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare him governor. Igariwey, who was nominated alongside Fred Udogu as governor and deputy governor by the PDP in the aftermath of the sacking of Governor Dave Umahi by a high court in Abuja, made the call yesterday while addressing National Assembly Correspondents. He said: “Apart from the order directing Governor Umahi and his deputy to vacate their offices, the court, inter alia, also directed INEC to immediately receive from the PDP the names of its candidates to replace Governor David Umahi and his deputy, and to declare those names submitted by the PDP, as the governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State. “While we acknowledge that INEC is in receipt of the communication from the National Chairman of the PDP, we call on INEC as a critical pillar of our constitutional democracy, to comply expeditiously with all the consequential orders of the court, particularly by declaring the names submitted by the PDP as governor and deputy governor. This, the INEC is expected to do, by issuing Certificates of Return. “From the clear and unambiguous order made by Justice Inyang Ekwo, it is an incontrovertible fact that Governor Umahi ceased to be Governor of Ebonyi State on the 8th day of March, 2022. “Two days after this judgement, Mr Umahi and his deputy still parade themselves as if they still occupy those offices. This is, to say the very least, contemptuous of the clear orders of a court of competent jurisdiction.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FEC okay N29.7bn for projects in Transport ministry, FCT

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N29.7 billion for projects in Transport/ Aviation Ministry and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This followed the disclosure by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, that the Federal Government has been able to recover the sum of N49.7 billion out […]
News

S’East industrialists, others seek FG’s intervention on electricity

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Industrialists and manufacturers from the South-East geo political zone have lamented astronomical closing down of industries in the region, expressing apprehensions that the economy of the zone may nose dive as a result of epileptic power supply. They have appealed to the Federal Government for a special intervention and assistance in the area of improved […]
News

SALIU MUSTAPHA: The ‘Perfect Gentleman’ who wants to be APC National Chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  They say politics is not a game for gentlemen. They say politics is as dangerous as it is deadly; as devious as it is treacherous. It’s a zero-sum game where there is no mark for efforts. But there is a man that is proving bookmakers wrong by all standards. In this report, Babatunde Abdulrahman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica