Ebonyi: Declare me governor now, Igariwey tells INEC

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship nominee, Hon. Iduma Onwe Igariwey, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare him governor. Igariwey, who was nominated alongside Fred Udogu as governor and deputy governor by the PDP in the aftermath of the sacking of Governor Dave Umahi by a high court in Abuja, made the call yesterday while addressing National Assembly Correspondents. He said: “Apart from the order directing Governor Umahi and his deputy to vacate their offices, the court, inter alia, also directed INEC to immediately receive from the PDP the names of its candidates to replace Governor David Umahi and his deputy, and to declare those names submitted by the PDP, as the governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State. “While we acknowledge that INEC is in receipt of the communication from the National Chairman of the PDP, we call on INEC as a critical pillar of our constitutional democracy, to comply expeditiously with all the consequential orders of the court, particularly by declaring the names submitted by the PDP as governor and deputy governor. This, the INEC is expected to do, by issuing Certificates of Return. “From the clear and unambiguous order made by Justice Inyang Ekwo, it is an incontrovertible fact that Governor Umahi ceased to be Governor of Ebonyi State on the 8th day of March, 2022. “Two days after this judgement, Mr Umahi and his deputy still parade themselves as if they still occupy those offices. This is, to say the very least, contemptuous of the clear orders of a court of competent jurisdiction.”

