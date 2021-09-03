Ebonyi decries attacks on security agents

The Ebonyi State government yesterday condemned incessant attacks on security agencies deployed to ensure the security of the people of Effium/Ezza, EffiuminOhaukwuLocalGovernment Area of the state. ThestateCommissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, in a statement signed by him, explained that the government had noticed the unwarranted incidents of attacks on the military and police formations assigned to restore peace and order in the community. Henotedthatbasedonthe brief receivedbytheStateExecutive Council (SEC) on the communal dispute between the two communities, shows that stakeholders and youths in the community are not truly committed to peaceful co-existence. The commissioner said that despite the interventions by the state government and efforts of security agencies to bring to a halt to all hostilities in the community, the people were not committed to co-exist. Orji said that the state government in considering the conditions of the people especially the aged and other vulnerable persons had therefore decided to set aside the sum of N100 million to rehabilitatethe helpless people both at Effium andEzzaEffiumwithaviewto mitigatingthesocio-economic conditions of the people

