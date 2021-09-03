Ebonyi decries attacks on security agents

The Ebonyi State government yesterday condemned incessant attacks on security agencies deployed to ensure the security of the people of Effium/Ezza, EffiuminOhaukwuLocalGovernment Area of the state. ThestateCommissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, in a statement signed by him, explained that the government had noticed the unwarranted incidents of attacks on the military and police formations assigned to restore peace and order in the community. Henotedthatbasedonthe brief receivedbytheStateExecutive Council (SEC) on the communal dispute between the two communities, shows that stakeholders and youths in the community are not truly committed to peaceful co-existence. The commissioner said that despite the interventions by the state government and efforts of security agencies to bring to a halt to all hostilities in the community, the people were not committed to co-exist. Orji said that the state government in considering the conditions of the people especially the aged and other vulnerable persons had therefore decided to set aside the sum of N100 million to rehabilitatethe helpless people both at Effium andEzzaEffiumwithaviewto mitigatingthesocio-economic conditions of the people
Related Articles
Invest in Nigeria to boost devt, Osinbajo urges investors
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has urged local and international investors to leverage available opportunities created by the government to invest in the country. Osinbajo, who doubles as the Chairman, National Council on Privatisation (NCP), said this in his keynote address on Tuesday at the one-day investors’ webinar organised by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Brexit: EU heads to court over Johnson’s controversial Internal Market Bill
The EU Commission says it will start legal action against Boris Johnson’s bid to potentially override parts of the Brexit deal. Brussels claims the prime minister is breaching the “good faith” promise both sides signed up to in the withdrawal agreement struck and passed by parliament last year. President Ursula von der Leyen said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria needs foreign support to overcome security challenges – Lawan
…assures of passage of PIB in May, Electoral Ammendment Bill in June The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday in in Abuja, said that Nigeria needed the support of her friends around the world to overcome her current security challenges. Lawan stated this while playing host to visiting UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)