News

Ebonyi deploys more security personnel in warring communities

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State government has directed immediate deployment of more security personnel to quell renewed intra-communal crisis between Effium and Ezza- Effium indigenes of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. The crisis caused by a dispute arising from motor park, has led to deaths and displacement of several indigenes with property worth millions of naira destroyed. Mr. Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and Orientation made the disclosure yesterday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting. Orji described the renewed crisis as unfortunate, noting that the government had taken proactive steps to quell it which yielded positive results.

He said: “This renewed crisis led to the attempted burning of a facility belonging to the Ibeto group of companies sited at the area. “The state government has directed the immediate deployment of more security personnel to the area to ensure permanent peace. “The government warns that if both men fail to stop further crisis in the area, they would be stripped of their positions and prosecuted. “The government also directed that identified ring leaders of the crises be declared wanted to end the activities of criminals in the area. “The road’s bidding process has commenced while construction would commence soon. “The government warns that any community which obstructs work on the project would not benefit from it. “The communities are advised to cooperate with the contractors among others handling the project and prevent all forms of crisis that would hinder construction,” he said. (NAN)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Service Chiefs: Southern Youths carpet Senate, says call for sack of service chiefs misplaced

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Southern Youth Forum (SYF), the umbrella body of youth group from the 17 southern states of the federation, has described Tuesday’s call by the Senate for the resignation of the nation’s Service Chiefs as a diversionary and hasty tactic aimed at treating the symptom instead of finding the real solution to insecurity challenges. In […]
News

How we generated N44bn IGR in spite of recession, by el-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai, yesterday said that his administration had raised the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state to N44 billion in the year ending 2019. el-Rufai said this was in spite of the economic downturn experienced across the world, in which Kaduna State was not an exemption. Speaking at the […]
News Top Stories

2023: Power play within PDP

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman and Johnson Ayantunji

The People Democratic Party (PDP), may have kicked started the journey to 2023 with the recent whistle-stop to the South West embarked on by Governor Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, even as the imposing stature of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar still looms large over those eying the party’s plum ticket.   Last week, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica