Ebonyi deploys more security personnel in warring communities

The Ebonyi State government has directed immediate deployment of more security personnel to quell renewed intra-communal crisis between Effium and Ezza- Effium indigenes of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. The crisis caused by a dispute arising from motor park, has led to deaths and displacement of several indigenes with property worth millions of naira destroyed. Mr. Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and Orientation made the disclosure yesterday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting. Orji described the renewed crisis as unfortunate, noting that the government had taken proactive steps to quell it which yielded positive results.

He said: “This renewed crisis led to the attempted burning of a facility belonging to the Ibeto group of companies sited at the area. “The state government has directed the immediate deployment of more security personnel to the area to ensure permanent peace. “The government warns that if both men fail to stop further crisis in the area, they would be stripped of their positions and prosecuted. “The government also directed that identified ring leaders of the crises be declared wanted to end the activities of criminals in the area. “The road’s bidding process has commenced while construction would commence soon. “The government warns that any community which obstructs work on the project would not benefit from it. “The communities are advised to cooperate with the contractors among others handling the project and prevent all forms of crisis that would hinder construction,” he said. (NAN)

