Ebonyi distributes COVID-19 palliatives to tertiary institutions

Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State Government yesterday distributed COVID-19 palliatives to seven tertiary institutions across the state. The palliatives were, however, distributed at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abakaliki amidst tight security. SUG Presidents of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwanna, Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu and the College of Health Science, Ngbo were present during the distribution.

There was heavy presence of armed military men at the distribution centre as the soldiers had been guarding the palliatives since looting of COVID-19 palliatives in various warehouses where they were packed started occurring across the country by angry youths. However, the SUG Presidents were led by Comrade Olisa Nwuruku Alfred, Director of Special Duties National Association of Nigerian. Nwuruku commended Umahi for approving the distribution of the palliatives to the students on their demands and assured that it would get to all the students. He said: “Last month, the students’ leadership of Ebonyi State made a request to the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Chief Dave Umahi for him to release palliatives to students of Ebonyi State who are considered as one of the most vulnerable in the society because of COVID-19.

Today he has given approval for the student to come and carry the palliatives live at the International Conference Centre of Ebonyi State. “I am here with all the SUG Presidents of Ebonyi State tertiary institutions. I am here with the SUG President of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu- Alike Ikwo(AE-FUNAI),SUG President of Ebonyi State University(EBSU), SUG President of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwanna, SUG President of Federal College of Agriculture Ishiagu and the SUG President of College of Health Science Ngbo.

