Ebonyi distributes COVID-19 palliatives to undergraduates amidst tight security

The Ebonyi State government, Tuesday distributed COVID-19 palliatives to all the seven tertiary institutions across the state.
The palliatives were distributed at the International Conference Centre(ICC), Abakaliki amidst tight security.
SUG President of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo(AE-FUNAI); SUG President of Ebonyi State University (EBSU); SUG President of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwanna; SUG President of the Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu and the SUG President of College of Health Sciences, Ngbo were present during the distribution.
There was heavy presence of armed military men at the distribution centre. The soldiers have been guarding the palliatives since looting of COVID palliatives in various warehouses where they were packed started occurring across the country by angry youths.
The SUG Presidents were led by Comrade Olisa Nwuruku Alfred, Director of Special Duties, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).
Nwuruku commended Umahi for approving the distribution of the palliatives to the students as they requested and assured that it will get to all the students.

Our Reporters

