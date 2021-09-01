Ebonyi earmarks N1.5bn for 26 schools

The Ebonyi State government yesterday approved the sum of N1.5 billion for the construction of 26 modern schools across the state. This is as the state government set up a committee to ensure the smooth construction of the school buildings. The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji stated this in Abakaliki while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting. “The State Executive Council has approved the construction of 26 ultramodern school buildings which will have modern facilities. It also approved the securing of N1.5 billion to enable the state government to embark upon this wonderful construction of modern school blocks for our schools. “Considering the importance attached to it, the State Executive Council constituted a committee headed by Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali. The duty of the committee will be to ensure that the right choice of schools is made and also the location is very critical,” the Commissioner said.

