Ebonyi: Egwu, two other senators, Rep member shun PDP congress

*Umahi: ‘There should be no tension in my state’

The three senators from Ebonyi State at the National Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and a House of Reps member also elected on the platform, on Sunday shunned the state congress of the party in which new leaders of the party were elected to pilot its affairs in the next four years.

The three senators are; Sam Egwu (Ebonyi North), Ama Nnachi (Ebonyi south) and Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi central). The Rep member, who was also absent at the congress, is the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Hon. Iduma Igariwey.

But four out of five House of Reps members elected on the platform of the PDP attended and participated at the congress which was held at the Abakaliki Township Stadium.

The absence of the three senators and the Rep member at the exercise that was well attended by the party faithful, may not be unconnected with their alleged demand for the change of all the state party executives ahead of 2023. The executives were all re-elected.

Governor Dave Umahi, who participated at the Congress, called for peace in the party.

He said there was no reason there should be tension in the polity.

