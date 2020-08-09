News

Ebonyi: Egwu, two other senators, Rep member shun PDP congress

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya   ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

*Umahi: ‘There should be no tension in my state’

The three senators from Ebonyi State at the National Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and a House of Reps member also elected on the platform, on Sunday shunned the state congress of the party in which new leaders of the party were elected to pilot its affairs in the next four years.
The three senators are; Sam Egwu (Ebonyi North), Ama Nnachi (Ebonyi south) and Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi central). The Rep member, who was also absent at the congress, is the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Hon. Iduma Igariwey.
But four out of five House of Reps members elected on the platform of the PDP attended and participated at the congress which was held at the Abakaliki Township Stadium.
The absence of the three senators and the Rep member at the exercise that was well attended by the party faithful, may not be unconnected with their alleged demand for the change of all the state party executives ahead of 2023. The executives were all re-elected.
Governor Dave Umahi, who participated at the Congress, called for peace in the party.
He said there was no reason there should be tension in the polity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ugwuanyi signs N146.4bn revised 2020 Budget into law

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has signed the revised 2020 Budget of N146, 374, 641, 080. 00 into law as against previously approved budget of N169, 557, 658, 300. 00. The revised 2020 budget of N146.4 billion represents 13.67 per cent reduction in the initial budget size of N169.6 billion which amounts to N23,183,017,220.00. Therevisedbudget, […]
News

Eid El Kabir: Lawan, Senators enjoin Muslims to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Chukwu David

he President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and other Senators have felicitated with the Muslim faithful at this year’s Eid El Kabir, just as they urged the celebrants to observe COVID-19 protocols, to avoid further spread of the pandemic. In his goodwill message, Lawan said that the National Assembly was collaborating with the Executive in […]
News

INEC suspends fresh voters’ registration ahead of Ondo governorship polls

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Johnchuks Onuanyim

…as APC aspirant canvasses direct primaries The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday suspended Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State. Besides, INEDC said it would not distribute Permanent Voters Card (PVCs), transfer of registration and replacement of lost or defaced PVC in the state before the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: