Ebonyi Election Tribunal Relocates To Abuja

ABAKALIKI T he Ebonyi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, the state capital has been di – rected to relocate to the Federal Capital Territory Abuja with immediate effect.

The directive was issued by the President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Mensem. Secretary of the Tribunal, Nyior Henry Sekulla announced this in Abaka – liki yesterday. According to him, following the directive the election petition Tribunal office at the Ebonyi State Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki has shut down from today.

He noted that all processes relating to matters before the Tribunal will continue at Abuja. On the reason for the decision to move the Tribunal to Abuja, Henry said it is not within his powers to speak on the reasons.

