Ebonyi Election Tribunal Relocates To Abuja

Ebonyi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, the state capital has been directed to relocate to Federal Capital Territory Abuja with immediate effect.

The directive was issued by the President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Mensem.

Secretary of the Tribunal, Nyior Henry Sekulla disclosed this in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

According to him, following the directive the election petition Tribunal office at the Ebonyi State Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki has shut down from today.

He noted that all processes relating to matters before the Tribunal will continue at Abuja.

“The Honourable Justice Monica Dongban Mensem, President Court of Appeal – HPCA has through the Deputy Chief Registrar, Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) Headquarters Abuja, directed the relocation of EPT sitting here to FCT Abuja”

“Therefore, in compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, counsel to parties, and the general public is hereby informed via this medium that, the EPT sitting here in Abakaliki thereby cease to operate in Abakaliki as of 26-04-23; filings of processes, taking of proceedings, etc. shall henceforth continue at Abuja”.

On the reason for the decision to move the Tribunal to Abuja, Henry said it is not within his powers to speak on the reasons.

He however noted that the Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal and that of one other state are also affected.

