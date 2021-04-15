Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: EU-UN raises teams on violence against women, children

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

European Union-United Nations (EU-UN) has raised 35 surveillance teams against rape, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and violence against women, children and girls in Ebonyi State. EU-UN disclosed this yesterday at Ezzama in Ezza South Local Government Area during its Spotlight Initiative Programme on Elimination of violence against children, women and girls. It was organized by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) with support from the Spotlight Initiative. The organisation which was represented by Mr. Uchenna Unah, NOA UNICEF desk officer, Ebonyi State, explained that 15 more surveillance teams would soon be established in three more communities to strengthen the war against gender-based violence in the state. Unah said the organisation had already established 35 surveillance teams in seven communities. He said: “Then we are establishing 15 more in the three remaining communities now.

The 35 we established earlier have been working diligently since last year, they have been submitting reports since last year on community engagement they have been having with different community stakeholders, the referrals they make on monthly basis, any case of violence against women, girls and children. “We started yesterday by engaging the traditional, religious stakeholders from the communities, the women leaders, the youth leaders and the vigilantes. “Today, we are training and establishing the communities surveillance teams to end violence against women, children and girls in their different communities. From the discussions, we know that it is yielding results from communities. “They started reporting cases of violence against children, women and girls they are having in their communities.

During the advocacy dialogue, a particular case was raised and right there, the policewoman in charge of juvenile at Onueke was called and she interviewed the people who reported the case yesterday and she took it up from there yesterday, even though the programme has not ended.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Allow responsible citizens carry AK-47s, Ortom urges FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Wednesday urged the Federal Government to grant licences to responsible citizens to carry sophisticated weapons such as AK-47s to deter criminals from attacking innocent and helpless Nigerians. The governor said the policy should be backed by a strict legal framework to prevent illegal possession of […]
Metro & Crime

Six suspected cultists nabbed while buying gun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police have arrested six suspected members of dreaded cult groups at Odogbolu area of Ogun State while buying a locally-made pistol. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects were arrested on Friday. The PPRO said four cultists, Aboyeji Oluwadamilare, Adebiyi Mathew, Jacob […]
Metro & Crime

Kano: Three die, 183 hospitalised after taking expired drinks

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

At least three people have lost their lives while 183 others were hospitalised in Kano, Kano State after taking expired drinks. The expired drinks poisoned the victims which was initially regarded as an outbreak of a disease. This has caused fear among residents of the ancient city of Kano as most of the people have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica