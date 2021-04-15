Ebonyi: EU-UN raises teams on violence against women, children

European Union-United Nations (EU-UN) has raised 35 surveillance teams against rape, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and violence against women, children and girls in Ebonyi State. EU-UN disclosed this yesterday at Ezzama in Ezza South Local Government Area during its Spotlight Initiative Programme on Elimination of violence against children, women and girls. It was organized by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) with support from the Spotlight Initiative. The organisation which was represented by Mr. Uchenna Unah, NOA UNICEF desk officer, Ebonyi State, explained that 15 more surveillance teams would soon be established in three more communities to strengthen the war against gender-based violence in the state. Unah said the organisation had already established 35 surveillance teams in seven communities. He said: “Then we are establishing 15 more in the three remaining communities now.

The 35 we established earlier have been working diligently since last year, they have been submitting reports since last year on community engagement they have been having with different community stakeholders, the referrals they make on monthly basis, any case of violence against women, girls and children. “We started yesterday by engaging the traditional, religious stakeholders from the communities, the women leaders, the youth leaders and the vigilantes. “Today, we are training and establishing the communities surveillance teams to end violence against women, children and girls in their different communities. From the discussions, we know that it is yielding results from communities. “They started reporting cases of violence against children, women and girls they are having in their communities.

During the advocacy dialogue, a particular case was raised and right there, the policewoman in charge of juvenile at Onueke was called and she interviewed the people who reported the case yesterday and she took it up from there yesterday, even though the programme has not ended.”

