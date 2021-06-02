News

Ebonyi faults PDP chieftain on Abakaliki Ring Road contract

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Ebonyi State government has faulted a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Linus Okorie, for criticising Governor David Umahi on the construction of Old Abakaliki Ring Road. The government said Okorie was raising a politically- induced alarm. Okorie, who represented Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Local Government Areas in the House of Representatives, had raised the alarm over the government’s handling of the loan it acquired for the construction of the road. He questioned the contract details and cost differentials in the contract document.

But the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji, said the state government was known for best practices of international standards in governmental transactions. He said the contract documents captured the necessary detailed information about the dimensions of the project implementation processes. He also promised that the contract document would be published on the state’s website.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate tackles, Fashola over deplorable state of federal roads

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Senate and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, are currently quarreling over alleged poor budgetary allocations for the Ministry of Works.   They also sharply disagreed yesterday over deplorable states of federal roads and the prioritisation of some constituency projects above others.   The Senate in a statement issued by its spokesperson, […]
News

COVID-19: PTF cautions against complacency, fatigue, seeks more testing by states

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

  The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has cautioned Nigerians against complacency and fatigue at the face of declining number of reported cases of the disease in the country.   PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who gave the warming yesterday in his comments at a media briefing […]
News

Igbo youths seek re-arrest, prosecution of CUPP spokesperson

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Coalition of Igbo youthS (CIY), yesterday called for re-arrest and prosecution of spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. Ugochinyere was arrested by law enforcement agents over allegation against the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. A Federal Capital Territory High Court had this week ordered the unconditional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica