Ebonyi faults PDP chieftain on Abakaliki Ring Road contract

Ebonyi State government has faulted a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Linus Okorie, for criticising Governor David Umahi on the construction of Old Abakaliki Ring Road. The government said Okorie was raising a politically- induced alarm. Okorie, who represented Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Local Government Areas in the House of Representatives, had raised the alarm over the government’s handling of the loan it acquired for the construction of the road. He questioned the contract details and cost differentials in the contract document.

But the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji, said the state government was known for best practices of international standards in governmental transactions. He said the contract documents captured the necessary detailed information about the dimensions of the project implementation processes. He also promised that the contract document would be published on the state’s website.

Like this: Like Loading...