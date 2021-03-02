Ebonyi: Fertilizers will be costly this year

…warns dealers, farmers against adulteration

Ebonyi State government Tuesday said fertilizers will be costly this year.

Professor Ogbonnaya Chukwu, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and General Manager Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited disclosed this to reporters in Abakaliki during an interview.

Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited is supplying fertilizers to the five states in the South East and six South South states of the federation.

Professor Ogbonnaya noted that the Federal Government has withdrawn from providing raw materials to the 32 participating states under its Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) following the expiration of the three years it was expected to last.

He explained that no fertilizer blending plant was producing out of the 32 participating states, adding that for any participating state to get raw materials, it must do bank guarantee.

He said: “In May 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari went to Morocco and he signed a pact with JCB Morocco. I was in that team, our governor was in that time to do PFI which was for three years. Now, because of other factors, it was extended to 2020, additional one year was done and by this year, the Federal Government has lifted its hand no more PFI and that’s why I said that farmers should prepare for more costly prices this year.”

He, however, warned Agro dealers and farmers against adulterating fertilizer products to avoid the full weight of the law.

