Ebonyi founding fathers unite Umahi, Anyim, Egwu

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

 

 

Founding fathers of Ebonyi State have intervened into a face-off between Governor Dave Umahi, former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius and a Senator Representing Ebonyi North zone in the National Assembly, Sam Egwu.

 

The three leaders of the state have been in war of words which had polarized the state since Umahi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November last year. Worried by the deepening face-off, the Founding Father’s Forum in a communique signed by its chairman and former governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi and the Secretary, Dr. Boniface Chima and many other members of the forum after their meeting in Abakaliki and made available to journalists in Abakaliki yesterday, the founding fathers called for ceasefire by the three leaders. The meeting was first held by Bishop Michael Okoro, Catholic Bishop  of Abakaliki with Umahi, Anyim, Egwu, Elechi among others in attendance. The communique reads: “Following the great concern arising from the war of words ranging between the governor, Chief David Umahi and Senator Ayim Pius Anyim, Dr. Sam Egwu, the founding fathers decided to mediate in order to broker peace.

 

“Consequently, a meeting was held on Sartuday, 9th January 2021 at the Catholic Bishops’ court Abakaliki. The meeting was attended by the governor, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and Dr. Ominyi Sam Egwu.

 

His Lord Bishop Micheal N. Okoro, the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki and Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali, the state Chairman of CAN.

 

“There should be no further war of words among the leaders but in print, electronic and social media and other places.

 

“We all agree to work for peace and security in the state. “We enjoin their supporters to cease fire and to do or say nothing that will endanger this peace process initiated by the founding fathers.”

 

