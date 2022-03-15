Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Four killed as NDLEA operatives repel attack on facility

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

 

An official of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was Tuesday killed following in an attack by unknown gunmen at the command headquarters of the agency in the Ntezi axis of the ever busy Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Ebonyi State.

Others killed during the attack included, a patient at the rehabilitation centre of the command and two of the attackers.

The assault took place between 2am and 4am on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Loverth Odah said that the hoodlums were repelled by a team of police and military operatives.

DSP Odah stated that the hoodlums following the superior gun battle of the security agencies escaped into the bush from where they gained access to the facility.

She noted that while two members of hoodlums were gunned down, others escaped into the bushes with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

DSP Odah stated that items recovered from the hoodlums included, 140 K2 ammunition, 2 rifles, 30 rounds of AK 47, 36 round GPMG live ammunition and a 4-Runner Jeep.

According to a resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, the shootout, which lasted for over two hours, threw the community into panic.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Katsina inferno: Kalu commiserates with Central Market traders

Posted on Author Reporter

  Following the fire outbreak at the expansive Katsina Central Market on Monday, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State over the unfortunate incident. Lamenting the sad development, the Mayaki Katsina, called on appropriate authorities to investigate the […]
Metro & Crime

13% oil derivation: A’Ibom elders threaten court action against FG

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

Akwa Ibom leaders have threatened to file a suit in court against the Federal Government for it’s refusal to pay to the state its 13% oil derivation fund for four months. According to them, the non-payment of the 13% has stalled major developmental projects of the state government. The stakeholders under the aegis of Akwa […]
Metro & Crime

Three killed, 20 injured, 15 houses burnt as gas plant explodes in Delta

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dominic Adewole, Asaba There was sorrow, tears and death in Agbor, Ika South council area of Delta State on Friday night as a gas plant in the locality exploded, burnt over 15 houses, burnt no fewer than 20 persons and killed three inhabitants of the area. The ill-fated gas station – the Osadebe Gas Plant […]

