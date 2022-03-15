Ebonyi: Four killed as NDLEA operatives repel attack on facility

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

An official of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was Tuesday killed following in an attack by unknown gunmen at the command headquarters of the agency in the Ntezi axis of the ever busy Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Ebonyi State.

Others killed during the attack included, a patient at the rehabilitation centre of the command and two of the attackers.

The assault took place between 2am and 4am on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Loverth Odah said that the hoodlums were repelled by a team of police and military operatives.

DSP Odah stated that the hoodlums following the superior gun battle of the security agencies escaped into the bush from where they gained access to the facility.

She noted that while two members of hoodlums were gunned down, others escaped into the bushes with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

DSP Odah stated that items recovered from the hoodlums included, 140 K2 ammunition, 2 rifles, 30 rounds of AK 47, 36 round GPMG live ammunition and a 4-Runner Jeep.

According to a resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, the shootout, which lasted for over two hours, threw the community into panic.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...