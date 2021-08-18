Ebonyi: Fresh crisis looms in rice mill

Fresh crisis is brewing in Ebonyi Rice Mill as the mill owners and traders in the industry accused the General Manager, Ebonyi Rice World, Mathew Uguru of hijacking the structure of the leadership in the organisation. The mill owners and workers are also accusing Uguru of delaying the conduct of their election after the state government intervention in the leadership crisis rocking the industry. This was as one of the mill owners, Maduka Anigor, called for adherence to the mill owners’ constitution in conducting the election for the industry to enable new leadership to emerge and to save it from further crisis. Anigor, who explained that he had spent not less than 30 years in the milling industry, however, lamented that the mill had witnessed the highest level of business stagnancy in the leadership of the industry which was dissolved by the state government which ordered for election in the mill. He further said that all their customers from rural areas stopped coming to mill their rice in the industry due to high taxation and extortion. One of the traders, Sylvester Ugwumba said he stopped coming to the mill about a year ago due to excessive taxation. “Abakaliki Rice Mill has been our major place of buying rice since I started my business in the past 20 years, but all of a sudden things started increasing every day. “
