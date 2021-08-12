Ebonyi: Governor suspends commissioner over alleged insubordination

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has suspended the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Clement Nweke, over alleged insubordination and dereliction of duty. The Commissioner’s suspension was announced in a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG)/Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Igwe yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital. The suspension, according to the statement, is with immediate effect. “The state Governor, David Umahi, has approved the indefinite suspension of Mr. Clement Nweke, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development with immediate effect. The suspension is as a result of insubordination and dereliction of duty. “Consequently, Mr. Nweke is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior officer in the ministry before the close of work on Wednesday, August 11, 2021” the statement said. The statement further urged the suspended Commissioner to ensure strict compliance with the directive.
Related Articles
Transcorp Hotels unveils business strategy amidst losses to COVID-19
Transcorp Hotels has said it incurred losses amidst COVID-19 pandemic which caused the global hospitality industry to lose over $46bn in room revenue. This, it said would not deter it from taken measures that would reduce costs with a view to maintaining business continuity notwithstanding unprecedented losses it recorded during the ravaging COVID-19. In a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Makinde visits Chief Imam, Aare Musulumi, Ladoja, others, says govt committed to tackling hunger, poverty in Oyo
Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, during the week paid Sallah visits to some Islamic and top political leaders in Ibadan, the state capital, where he reiterated the determination of his administration to tackle hunger and poverty. The leaders visited by the governor include the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiy Agbotomokekere, the Aare Musulumi of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Coronavirus: Nigeria records 118 new infections
*Death toll remains 1,125 Nigeria on Monday recorded 118 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 61,558, according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The death toll remains 1,125 after no death was recorded in the last 24 hours. The last death count as a result […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)