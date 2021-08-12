Ebonyi: Governor suspends commissioner over alleged insubordination

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has suspended the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Clement Nweke, over alleged insubordination and dereliction of duty. The Commissioner’s suspension was announced in a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG)/Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Igwe yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital. The suspension, according to the statement, is with immediate effect. “The state Governor, David Umahi, has approved the indefinite suspension of Mr. Clement Nweke, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development with immediate effect. The suspension is as a result of insubordination and dereliction of duty. “Consequently, Mr. Nweke is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior officer in the ministry before the close of work on Wednesday, August 11, 2021” the statement said. The statement further urged the suspended Commissioner to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

