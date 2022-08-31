Ebonyi govt, councillors disagree over tenure elongation

Ebonyi State government and serving councillors in the 171 wards across the 13 local government areas of the state, have expressed divergent views over last week’s Federal High Court judgement which annulled the recently held council elections in the state. This is as the state government has vowed to go ahead with the swearingin of new councillors and chairmen for the councils and wards.

The state House of Assembly had reduced the tenure of council chairmen from three to two years paving way for fresh elections in the councils. But some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) went to court before the election seek ing to stop it.

The plaintiffs, Otu Collins and four others in a suit marked FHC/AIICS/ 151/2022 argued that the tenure of the present chairmen and councillors has not expired. However, despite the pendency of the suit, the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) went ahead to conduct the election on July 30, 2022 with the All Progressive Congress (APC) winning all the positions. The state government went ahead to plan inauguration of the new Chairmen and councillors for 1st of September. In a ruling after the election, the Federal High Court in Abakaliki on Thursday August 25, 2022, quashed the exercise, saying the tenure of the present chairmen and councillors will expire next year.

