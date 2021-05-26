Ebonyi govt not averse to criticisms, says Umahi’s aide

Chief Mark Onu is the Special Assistant to Gov Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State on Youth Mobilization. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on some emerging political developments in the state

There was a report that you met with a known critic of Governor Umahi, Amos Ogbnnaya, advising him to stop destructive criticisms against the governor and his administration and he was kidnapped and tortured few days later. What informed that meeting?

I am a Christian and I believe I have a Christian upbringing and I will not want to tell lies or deny what I know. I met with Barr. Amos Ogbonnaya; that one is very correct. You know that Amos Ogbonnaya is my brother, and he is my good friend. I am from Okposi community and he is also from Okposi community. When we were in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), we worked together until we defected to All Progressives Congress (APC). So, there have been attacks by Amos Ogbonnaya against the governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi. Because Amos is my brother and friend, I gave him a call, so that we can meet and talk and we scheduled to meet at Palm Bay hotel. I just advised him on the need to stop attacking the governor of the state through a platform of G64, which they said is a former Coordinators Forum. I told him that the governor is from Ohaozara and we also from Ohaozara Local Government Area and that if the governor should be attacked, it shouldn’t be somebody from Ohaozara because it will look as if that we are not organized. He told me that he is not happy and said some certain things against the Governor. I didn’t threaten to attack him. May be he didn’t understand what I meant by advising him not to be attacking the governor. I didn’t mean to say that government will attack him or government is planning to attack him. It is not to my knowledge that government will attack him or is planning to attack him. What I was just telling him is to stop attacking the governor and it was an advice not a threat of any kind. I am the youth leader the youth leader or Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilization and part of my duty is to broker peace. If there is anybody that is attacking government no matter any party the person belongs to, I think that if I have the opportunity of reaching out to the person to woo him/her to the governor, I will do that and that is part of my job. There should be constructive criticisms not destructive criticisms but even when you criticize the government destructively, the government will not even attack you because of it. The government I serve, which is the government of Divine Mandate and peace is not known for such. So, I was just advising my brother and friend to stop destructive criticisms against the state government not that government has plans to attack him or there is something that is dangerous that they will do to him.

They are also linking you to the kidnap and gruesome murder of former Coordinator of Okposi Development Centre and your predecessor, Elder Ihebunadu Okorie, which occurred years ago. How would you respond to that?

I am from Okposi and I am somebody that Okposi people respect a lot. I have been a Development Centre Coordinator in the area twice and if I didn’t do well, I will not be coordinator twice. I am also a community leader. I am from Amenu Agu Okposi in Ohaozara local government, Ihebunandu is from Mebi Owa Okposi, the same Ohaozara. Mebi Owa and Amenu Agu are brothers. So, the way our forefathers did it, if you are somebody from Amenu Agu and you hurt Mebi Owa person, you must perform some cultural rites in order for the elders to be happy with you if not, you will be fined and you can even be ostracized. The same way, a Mebi Owa person cannot attack somebody from Amenu Agu. It has been like that before I came into this world. Elder Ihebunandu was my predecessor at Okposi Development Centre, he was kidnapped and I was not even at home when he was kidnapped, I was in Abakaliki. They are just trying to link me to his kidnap and murder. You know that when you want to kill a dog, you must give it a bad name. The security agents apprehended the people who killed Ihebunandu and the whole world is aware of that. I think before you attack or kidnap somebody, you must have something you are dragging with the person or something like that. Am I dragging something with Ihebunandu? He has left office as a coordinator before I came in. So, he is my predecessor and the position of coordinator is by appointment, it is not an elective position to say that I was trying to contest election with him. A sitting governor appointed him. The same governor who appointed him also appointed me. In the first time, it was Governor Martin Elechi that appointed me, the same Governor Elechi appointed me. So, if anybody is roping me in, that person is trying to blackmail me. To the best of my knowledge, what I have explained here is what happened. I am not above the law and I can never be above the law and I believe in the rule of law. I have respect for the rule of law. So, if I have been part of that crime, I would have been arrested and may be by today, I would be in prison. But the security agents did their investigations, caught those that perpetrated the crime and they are the best people to say what happened and they did not even invite me for a day over it because the culprits were apprehended.

What is your impression on fake news that always fly around, and what is your advice to the people over that?

Fake news is part of ingredients of politics but the only thing is that when there is fake news, try to tell the public the truth and the truth is what I have said. I don’t believe in fake news but I know that there is what they call fake news and I am not part of it. So, my advice to the general public is for them to continue to support the programmes and policies of Governor Umahi. APC is in charge of Ebonyi State and we all defected with the governor. I am a card carrying member of the party, so if anybody is angry that I am a member of APC, it is not my business. Tomorrow, if there is election, I have only one vote and I will go and cast my vote for APC. Anybody that is contesting under APC is my candidate.

