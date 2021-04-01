Ebonyi govt, PDP bicker over violence, party secretariat

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government are exchanging banters over the defection of members of the dissolved State Working Committee of the party led by Onyekachi Nwebonyi to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party secretariat and violence in some parts of the state. PDP had at the press briefing in Abakaliki, the state capital, which was organised by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, Fred Udeogu, accused Governor Dave Umahi of stopping the party from gaining access to its secretariat.

Udeogu said: “Governor Umahi commissioned Onyekachi Nwebonyi his political hireling and surrogate to undermine the activities of our party, but today we are happy and pleased to note that we welcome the latest development, which is the withdrawal and resignation of Onyekachi Nwebonyi from the PDP, thereby bringing to an end all the machinations which had hitherto created problems for our party and its teeming members and supporters in Ebonyi State. “From now onwards we have taken back our party and we hereby pledge to ensure that all our teeming members are united to work assiduously for victory in 2023.

