2023 Elections News

Ebonyi Govt Replies CSOs, CUPP, Says You’re APGA Members

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comments Off on Ebonyi Govt Replies CSOs, CUPP, Says You’re APGA Members

Ebonyi State government has berated Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in the state for accusing the state government of human rights abuses.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the CSOs and CUPP led by their leaders, Oko Sampson Nweke, Chinedum Enekwachi and Monday Eze alleged that there are many cases of human rights abuses in the state, especially during this electioneering period and accused Governor David Umahi-led government of being behind them.

But reacting to the allegation in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to Governor Umahi on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko described the CSOs and CUPP leaders as partisans and APGA members.

Oko said, “It is clear from the wordings of the so-called press statement that these are members of APGA masquerading as a human rights group.

“All the allegations are laughable as it is clear that attention diversion is the sole intent.

“The state is still in deep shock over the death of Ezeogo Igboke Ewa and the governor had directed the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out his killers. In that guise, we plead that the police should be allowed to do their job.

“It is unfortunate that any Ebonyian could throw aspersions on Governor Umahi’s direction without remembering all the countless selfless sacrifices he has made, and still making for the betterment of all.

“The referred cases have no direct bearing on the governor as he is very committed to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the lives and property of all Ebonyians”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Plot to overthrow Buhari: Court frees 75 persons remanded in prison

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A Magistrate court in the Owerri Magisterial Division has ordered the discharge of 75 persons remanded in prison custody for nearly three months for allegedly plotting to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari and unseat Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. The 75 were part of 106 persons remanded in prison custody since May 2021 following a […]
News

Ukraine’s Military Shoots Down Russian Fighter Jets

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ukraine military says it has shot down five fighter jets and a helicopter belonging to Russia. This follows an early Thursday attack on Ukraine based on the order of President Valdimir Putin of Russia. A Defence spokesman of Ukraine said a number of Russian troops are likely to have been killed in the […]
News

Buhari, Jinping felicitate Nigerians, Chinese

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, have exchanged pleasantries on the occasion of the two nations’ independence anniversary on October 1. While Nigeria marks its 62nd anniversary, for China it’s the 73rd. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari in his letter, congratulating the Chinese President on the anniversary, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica