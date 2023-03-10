Ebonyi Govt Replies CSOs, CUPP, Says You’re APGA Members

Ebonyi State government has berated Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in the state for accusing the state government of human rights abuses.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the CSOs and CUPP led by their leaders, Oko Sampson Nweke, Chinedum Enekwachi and Monday Eze alleged that there are many cases of human rights abuses in the state, especially during this electioneering period and accused Governor David Umahi-led government of being behind them.

But reacting to the allegation in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to Governor Umahi on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko described the CSOs and CUPP leaders as partisans and APGA members.

Oko said, “It is clear from the wordings of the so-called press statement that these are members of APGA masquerading as a human rights group.

“All the allegations are laughable as it is clear that attention diversion is the sole intent.

“The state is still in deep shock over the death of Ezeogo Igboke Ewa and the governor had directed the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out his killers. In that guise, we plead that the police should be allowed to do their job.

“It is unfortunate that any Ebonyian could throw aspersions on Governor Umahi’s direction without remembering all the countless selfless sacrifices he has made, and still making for the betterment of all.

“The referred cases have no direct bearing on the governor as he is very committed to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the lives and property of all Ebonyians”.

