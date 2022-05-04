Metro & Crime

Ebonyi govt rewards ex-corps member with N300,000 for outstanding service

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State Government yesterday, rewarded Mr Abraham Owutoshi, an ex-corps member with N300,000 for distinguishing himself during his service year in the state.

 

The Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Mr Charles Akpuenika, while making the presentation on behalf of Gov. David Umahi, said the Nasarawa-born Owutoshi impacted positively on the community where he served. Akpuenika represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Ben Okike, said that Owutoshi would also receive a state award for distinguishing himself during the service year. “I congratulate the awardee on behalf of the state government for an outstanding performance which should be emulated by other corps members.

 

“The awardee conducted Mathematics quiz competitions in the state and awarded 10 winners free Joint Admission and  Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination registration forms.

 

“He also offered free WAEC registration forms to the 10 lastplaced contestants,” he said. “The Ebonyi Government under the leadership of Gov. David Umahi believes in the mantra of reward for hard work and will continue to motivate individuals who contribute to the wellbeing of its people,” he said.

 

The State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Mercy Bamai, applauded the ex-corps member for heeding to the call of community development service of the scheme.

 

“Impacting the tenets of the community service started from the orientation camp and we are always happy to see its fruits. “We are glad that you made the NYSC proud and urge you to continue being its good ambassador,” she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

I’m in order, MC Oluomo replies NURTW query

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), has replied to the national body of the union’s query over alleged insubordination. In the letter, Akinsanya stated that he faithfully complied with the laws guiding the union’s operations and vowed to “never do anything to tarnish […]
Metro & Crime

Four policemen feared dead as gunmen attack Nnewi Area Command

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

Four Policemen are believed to have been killed when unknown gunmen attacked the Nnewi Police Area Command on Monday. The incident was said to have been a reprisal by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the killing of two of their members who were regarded as Okada riders early Monday morning. […]
Metro & Crime

Abductors of Ibadan PoS operator demand N5m ransom

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Abductors of a man, Abiodun Obafaye, who was kidnapped on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, under Iwo Road Bridge in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have called his family to demand N5 million as ransom.   The man was abducted by yet-to-be-identified men at about 4:30pm after leaving a bank where he went to withdraw money for his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica