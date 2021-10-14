News

Ebonyi govt signs 156km Ring Road contract

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Ebonyi State government yesterday signed a contract agreement with two foreign companies; CGC and CCEC for the construction of the remaining 156km ring road in the state. The government had already completed 43km out of the 199km ring road that cut across eight out the 13 local government areas in the state. The signing of the contract took place at the Governor’s Office, Centenary City, Abakaliki, the state capital.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Ogbonnaya Abara said the project was being funded by the African Development Bank (ADB). “This time last week, we were here to sign agreement for the ring road project (sections 3&4) being funded with the loans from the African Development Bank. At the ceremony, they told us that two of the contractors had not completed the documentation, but today, the documentations had been done and they are ready for signing. I want us to note that sections 3 & 4 are in four slots,” he said.

Governor Umahi, while signing the project, said the process of securing the loans for the construction of the 199km ring road, started from his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi and that he had hitches in securing the loan, until he came in and secured the loan, leading to the actualisation of the project. He said: “I think the circle is completed, and we have to be grateful to God. The projects is now a reality, 199-km of the ring road. We have done about 43-km, leaving about 156-km for the contractors under the funding of African Development Bank.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why Tinubu must apologise to Ooni, by YFF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Groups under the umbrella of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) have condemned an alleged disrespect of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the coronation of the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, saying Tinubu must apologise to Ooni. The […]
Business News

NITDA: Nigeria’s data protection sector worth N3.4bn

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Activities of data protection in Nigeria over the last year has created a new sector now worth over N3.4 billion, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has said.   Director-General of the Agency, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, who disclosed this, said many companies, including startups, are now turning up to play in the sector, which […]
News

Before they return to trenches

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

Both the militants and host communities are angry over developments in the exploitation and exploration of oil from the Niger Delta. PAULINE ONYIBE, in Yenagoa, reports that the problems of the area appear not to be ending soon enough A peaceful time They had once calmed down, especially with the introduction of Amnesty Programme, coupled […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica