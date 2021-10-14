Ebonyi govt signs 156km Ring Road contract

Ebonyi State government yesterday signed a contract agreement with two foreign companies; CGC and CCEC for the construction of the remaining 156km ring road in the state. The government had already completed 43km out of the 199km ring road that cut across eight out the 13 local government areas in the state. The signing of the contract took place at the Governor’s Office, Centenary City, Abakaliki, the state capital.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Ogbonnaya Abara said the project was being funded by the African Development Bank (ADB). “This time last week, we were here to sign agreement for the ring road project (sections 3&4) being funded with the loans from the African Development Bank. At the ceremony, they told us that two of the contractors had not completed the documentation, but today, the documentations had been done and they are ready for signing. I want us to note that sections 3 & 4 are in four slots,” he said.

Governor Umahi, while signing the project, said the process of securing the loans for the construction of the 199km ring road, started from his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi and that he had hitches in securing the loan, until he came in and secured the loan, leading to the actualisation of the project. He said: “I think the circle is completed, and we have to be grateful to God. The projects is now a reality, 199-km of the ring road. We have done about 43-km, leaving about 156-km for the contractors under the funding of African Development Bank.”

