Metro & Crime

Ebonyi govt, victims differ on killers’ identities

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Ebonyi State government and the people of Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area have continued to differ on those behind the killings in Umuoguduakpu community on Monday. Gunmen had attacked four villages in the community on Monday, killed some villagers and burnt many houses and other valuables. While the government insisted that the attack was launched by warlords from the Agila community in the Ardo Local Government Area of Benue State, the Ngbo community said herdsmen masterminded the attack and killings.

In a communiqué issued yesterday by the Amalgamated Ngboejeogu Youth (ANY) at the end of its emergency meeting over the killings, signed by some of its leaders – Prince Uche Ali Ega (President General), Comrade Samuel Okpor (Secretary General), and Mr. Michael Odo (Legal Adviser) among others – the community said “herdsmen numbering over 100, armed to the teeth with most sophisticated weapons, in the early hours of Monday 12th April, 2021 invaded, maimed and unleashed an unimaginable terror on the people of Ngboejeogu from the Umugadu Umuogudu Akpu axis.

“The gruesome attacks led to the horrific deaths of so many known citizens of Ngboejeogu. Whereas search is still being conducted in the affected areas to ascertain the level of damage and deaths recorded, over 12 lacerated bodies have been recovered while the whereabouts of many persons are still unknown. “Over 56 houses, yam bans, business places/shops were either burnt to ashes or utterly destroyed by the Fulani attackers. The attacks mostly affected four villages in the Umuogudu Akpu community axis of the Ngbo clan namely: Ebele Umugadu, Otuebu Umugadu, Ndiegu Ibe-Agba and Odebo.

The attackers were visibly sighted and heard by many survivors. “The language they spoke was no other than Fulfulde, the Fulani known language and their looks (appearances) and modus operandi were still the same as that of Fulani. Phone calls made to the mobile phones belonging to some of the slain victims were received by the attackers who spoke Fulfulde language with a heavy Fulani accent.

“While we acknowledge the presence of security agencies who came to intervene in the ugly situation, we frown at any attempt by any individual, group or government to twist the story to serve any political and or economic interests.” Reacting to the claim of the Ngboejeogu youths, the state government insisted that it was the people of Agila who attacked and killed Ngbo people.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, disclosed this while speaking with journalists during the distribution of 100 security motorcycles to security agents at the old Government House, Abakaliki. He said: “Both herdsmen and Agila people are not friendly to us but I tell you, the attack is coming from Agila people. A lot of investigation has been carried out, we picked a phone, and we have been tracking a particular phone that they picked from the people they attacked.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three docked over alleged kidnap of children for rituals

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Three persons have been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for allegedly kidnapping three minors in the state. The three accused persons, Loto Temitayo, 34, Olabode Omoboye, 54, and Ogunbamila Erioluwa, 52, were alleged of committing the crime for the purpose of using the children for money rituals. […]
Metro & Crime

Bloody carnival: Amotekun kills three, injures others in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Members of Amotekun Corps have reportedly shot dead three people during a carnival at Tapa town in Ibarapa area of Oyo State on Wednesday. Men of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun Corps had gone to disperse the youth but they refused. In the ensuing melee, the Amotekun personnel reportedly fired […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Let’s calm down, rebuild Lagos, says Hamzat

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has called on Lagosians to calm down and forget the past in order to rebuild the state, saying it is now clear to everyone that #ENDSARS protests were hijacked by criminals, who destroyed monuments and public assets. Dr Hamzat called for reconciliation among residents, insisting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica