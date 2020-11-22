Ebonyi: Group drums support for APC’s chairman

Edda Grassroots Organizations (EGO) has commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the appointment of Ebonyi State Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Hon. Stanley Okoro Emegha, as Caretaker Chairman of the State chapter of the party.

Applauding the Chairman, Caretaker/ Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi for their efforts in repositioning the APC in Ebonyi State, the Coordinator of the group, Comrade Steven Orji, stressed that it was long overdue for Ebonyians to integrate into the centre.

While describing Umahi as a pragmatic, compassionate and patriotic leader with vast experience in party affairs, governance and leadership, the group highlighted the giant developmental strides of the Umahi-led state government, adding that the people of Ebonyi state will sustain their support for the Governor in his political sojourn.

The group noted that with the defection of Umahi from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, the Governor will strengthen ties with the federal government in a bid to further attract federal projects to Ebonyi State.

