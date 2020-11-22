News

Ebonyi: Group drums support for APC’s chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Edda Grassroots Organizations (EGO) has commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the appointment of Ebonyi State Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Hon. Stanley Okoro Emegha, as Caretaker Chairman of the State chapter of the party.

 

Applauding the Chairman, Caretaker/ Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi for their efforts in repositioning the APC in Ebonyi State, the Coordinator of the group, Comrade Steven Orji, stressed that it was long overdue for Ebonyians to integrate into the centre.

 

While describing Umahi as a pragmatic, compassionate and patriotic leader with vast experience in party affairs, governance and leadership, the group highlighted the giant developmental strides of the Umahi-led state government, adding that the people of Ebonyi state will sustain their support for the Governor in his political sojourn.

 

The group noted that with the defection of Umahi from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, the Governor will strengthen ties with the federal government in a bid to further attract federal projects to Ebonyi State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo 2020: Jegede vows to resusitate education sector

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has vowed to reposition education sector in the state, if elected on October 10. Jegede gave the assurance yesterday during a campaign tour to Daada community in Igbatoro axis of Akure North Local Government Area of the […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG lifts ban on inter-state travels, local flights

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has lifted the ban hitherto placed on inter-state travels across the country.   Persons who wish to travel from one state to another can now do so, beginning from July 1 (tomorrow), provided that such journeys were not made during the curfew hours of 10p.m. and 4a.m.   Similarly, plans have been […]
News

PTAD to strike out 21,227 unverified pensioners from payroll

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), yesterday said it was in the process of striking out 21, 227 names of unverified Parastatal Pensioners from payroll. The action is taken against affected pensioners that refused to present themselves for verification. The exercise will take effect from October. PTAD said a list of the affected pensioners had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: