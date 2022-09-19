News

Ebonyi: Group seeks improved budget to end violence against women

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

A non-governmental organisation, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), has called for improved budgetary allocations in Ebonyi Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to end violence against women and girls and other harmful practices in the state.

 

The group said the rate of violence against women and girls is alarming and called for budgetary provisions to tackle the menace. Director of Programme of the organisation, Mrs. Dorase Oleka, stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State,

 

during a programme organised in conjunction with the state Ministry of Women Affairs and UN-Women under the joint EU/UN Spotlight Initiative Project.

She implored the MDAs to ensure there is budgetary provision for issues of Gender-Based Violence and bring in programmes that will help to ameliorate violence against women and girls in the state. She said: “it is a UN Spotlight project.

 

It is funded by UN Women. If Ebonyi State is free of violence against women and children and other states that we are  working, we believe that very soon, violence against women and girls will be a thing of the past.

 

“It was a deliberate selection of the people that  participated. We wish we could have gotten all the MDAs in Ebonyi State but because of the reality of funding, we will be able to get 25 persons.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

