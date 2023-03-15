Ebonyi Guber: Anyim, Reps Member Must Be Suspended For Supporting APC – PDP

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Silas Onu has said that former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim and the member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Livinus Makwe must be suspended from the party for supporting the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru ahead of Saturday’s election in the state.

Anyim hosted a town hall meeting in his private residence in Amagu, Ishiagu, Ivo LGA of the state on Wednesday. The meeting was organized by Governor Dave Umahi.

The meeting which was well attended by the people of Ivo has Anyim and Umahi’s loyalists in attendance.

Anyim officially declared support for APC governorship candidate, Nwifuru to lay the speculation that he was supporting the Speaker of the State House of Assembly as Umahi’s successor to rest.

But Onu, the Chairman of PDP in the state who was sacked by the court of Appeal which declared Tochukwu Okorie as the duly elected Chairman of the party and who is currently challenging the matter at the supreme court, said Anyim and Makwe must be suspended from PDP.

Onu, in a statement, said “when we were working hard to reposition the PDP in Ebonyi State from the rapacious hands of one man who thought himself a “god” simply because he was the President of the Senate, he went all over Abuja accusing AnyiChuks and me of being funded by Gov. Umahi to destroy the PDP.

“While he lied all over Abuja, we remained resolute and focused because we had good intel that Sen. Anyim was working in cahoot with Gov. Umahi to impose Nwifuru on Ebonyi.

“Everyone knows that Pius was instrumental to the emergence of Umahi not because he was a charismatic person, but simply because he brought the Federal night into the fray in favour of Umahi.

“Today, both AnyiChuks and I are vindicated as Sen. Anyim formally joins the APC (even as he lacks the balls to say so). He is not a new member of the party.

“He was in PDP to fester crisis and thanks be to God, he failed woefully. Little wonder that even the rejected Makwe that he wanted to surreptitiously sneak into the House of Reps again on the platform of PDP was rejected by the good people of OHANIVO – see Makwe gladly welcoming Umahi to Anyim’s house.

“Today is a great day for ndi-Ebonyi as our problems are revealing themselves to those who do not truly know them. I have said this over and over again – Umahi is a better human being compared to Anyim Pius – at least you understand Umahi and why he does what he does. But Pius is from the pit of hell.

“Come Saturday 18th March 2023 ndi-Ebonyi will shock these old hawks as they massively vote for Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as Governor of Ebonyi State.

“On the part of the APC, they have exhibited dire despondency by seeking a man who has lost all political relevance in Ebonyi State.

“Sen. Pius Anyim Pius and Makwe Livinus Makwe must be suspended forthwith from the PDP and recommended for outright expulsion from the party. They serve no useful purpose in the PDP and have no value whatsoever to add”.

