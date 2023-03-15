2023 Elections Politics

Ebonyi Guber: Anyim, Reps Member Must Be Suspended For Supporting APC – PDP

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Silas Onu has said that former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim and the member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Livinus Makwe must be suspended from the party for supporting the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru ahead of Saturday’s election in the state.

Anyim hosted a town hall meeting in his private residence in Amagu, Ishiagu, Ivo LGA of the state on Wednesday. The meeting was organized by Governor Dave Umahi.

The meeting which was well attended by the people of Ivo has Anyim and Umahi’s loyalists in attendance.

Anyim officially declared support for APC governorship candidate, Nwifuru to lay the speculation that he was supporting the Speaker of the State House of Assembly as Umahi’s successor to rest.

But Onu, the Chairman of PDP in the state who was sacked by the court of Appeal which declared Tochukwu Okorie as the duly elected Chairman of the party and who is currently challenging the matter at the supreme court, said Anyim and Makwe must be suspended from PDP.

Onu, in a statement, said “when we were working hard to reposition the PDP in Ebonyi State from the rapacious hands of one man who thought himself a “god” simply because he was the President of the Senate, he went all over Abuja accusing AnyiChuks and me of being funded by Gov. Umahi to destroy the PDP.

“While he lied all over Abuja, we remained resolute and focused because we had good intel that Sen. Anyim was working in cahoot with Gov. Umahi to impose Nwifuru on Ebonyi.

“Everyone knows that Pius was instrumental to the emergence of Umahi not because he was a charismatic person, but simply because he brought the Federal night into the fray in favour of Umahi.

“Today, both AnyiChuks and I are vindicated as Sen. Anyim formally joins the APC (even as he lacks the balls to say so). He is not a new member of the party.

“He was in PDP to fester crisis and thanks be to God, he failed woefully. Little wonder that even the rejected Makwe that he wanted to surreptitiously sneak into the House of Reps again on the platform of PDP was rejected by the good people of OHANIVO – see Makwe gladly welcoming Umahi to Anyim’s house.

“Today is a great day for ndi-Ebonyi as our problems are revealing themselves to those who do not truly know them. I have said this over and over again – Umahi is a better human being compared to Anyim Pius – at least you understand Umahi and why he does what he does. But Pius is from the pit of hell.

“Come Saturday 18th March 2023 ndi-Ebonyi will shock these old hawks as they massively vote for Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as Governor of Ebonyi State.

“On the part of the APC, they have exhibited dire despondency by seeking a man who has lost all political relevance in Ebonyi State.

“Sen. Pius Anyim Pius and Makwe Livinus Makwe must be suspended forthwith from the PDP and recommended for outright expulsion from the party. They serve no useful purpose in the PDP and have no value whatsoever to add”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Why Anambra needs a pragmatic leader –Ubah

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Ifeanyi Ubah is the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District and the candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) for this weekend’s governorship election in Anambra State. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the poll and his chances, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports   You have been quoted as saying that […]
Politics

Obaseki’s detractors should wait till 2024 – Idahosa

Posted on Author FRANCIS OGBUAGU reports

Chief Charles Idahosa is a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. In this interview, he speaks on the farmers-herdsmen’s crisis in some parts of the country and latest political developments in the state. FRANCIS OGBUAGU reports     The Northern Elders Forum […]
Politics

2023: PDP Accuses Amaechi Of Working For Atiku

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The Rivers State Chapter of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has accused the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi of secretly working for the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria. The accusation is coming barely five days before the anticipated 2023 presidential election. Speaking in a statement issued […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica