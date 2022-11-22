Ebonyi Guber: How legal battle for PDP ticket was won and lost

How legal battle for PDP ticket was won and lost in Ebonyi

UCHENNA INYA reports on how Senator Obinna Ogba’s dream to govern Ebonyi State was brought to an end by the judgement of the Supreme Court, which declared Chief Ifeanyi Odii as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba, was fully prepared for the Ebonyi State governorship race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and made enormous sacrifices in the party which gave him the hope that he will secure the party’s ticket for the number one exalted position in the state.

He was one of the strong pillars of the party when it mattered most. He donated his hotel, Salt Lake Hotel, Abakaliki to the party as secretariat, when the party’s secretariat along Abakaliki/Enugu highway was locked immediately Governor Dave Umahi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ogba also donated vehicles to all the local government chairmen of the party and all the zonal chairmen of the party in the state.

There were some other sacrifices he made which made him to look good in getting the party’s ticket at the primaries. But he fought a serious battle in his bid to secure the party’s ticket and didn’t succeed. He list expected that any other stakeholder in the party can challenge him to the point of not getting the party ticket.

It started from the delegates election, which was cancelled more than three times as gladiators especially those aspiring to be governor of the state in next year’s governorship election struggled on who takes control of the party structure which led to hitches during the exercise. The exercise was cancelled and rescheduled for three times.

The gladiators that were in battle to hold the structure of the party during the three-man delegate congress are himself; a multi-billionaire business mogul, Chief Ifeanyi Odii; the member representing Ezza North/ Ishielu federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Anayo Edwin Nwonu; his Abakaliki/ Izzi federal constituency counterpart, Sylvester Ogbaga and a former Minister of Health, Fidelis Nwankwo.

Ogba and Odii were the major aspirants in the battle for the party’s structure at the delegates’ election. Odii was the last person that bought the PDP governorship nomination forms and he was written off in the race but he was a hard nut to crack.

The party was sharply divided during its three-man delegates’ election; a faction loyal to Ogba and another loyal to Odii, who is from Ebonyi South Senatorial District. On the first day of the exercise, while the chairman of five-man panel set up by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and two other members were conducting the delegates congress, the secretary and another member of the panel conducted a separate congress at a different location.

The Ogba faction recognized the one the Chairman of the Panel and two other members of that Panel conducted while the Odii faction recognized the one conducted by the Secretary and another member of the Panel.

The two factions moved to the national secretariat of the party after the parallel congresses to submit lists of winners for the exercise. As the battle continued at the National Secretariat, Odii proceeded to court to compel the NWC of the party to accept the congress conducted by the secretary and another member of the three-man delegate congress for the conduct of Ebonyi PDP primaries and the court ruled in his favour.

The primaries were held on different dates; May 29 and June 5 respectively at the party’s secretariat and Odii and Ogba emerged as governorship candidates of the party. The matter again shifted to the court and the federal high court in Abakaliki recognized the Odii faction’s primary.

Ogba approached the Court of Appeal, which held that it is a political party that nominates a candidate and not a court. The appellate court ruling was however, silent on who is the authentic candidate of the party.

Odii who was not comfortable with the ruling, headed for the Supreme Court, which declared him the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP in the state for 2023 general election. The apex court arrived at its decision after setting aside the entire judgement of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which was brought by SenatorOgba for being a nullity.

Consequently, the five member panel of Justices of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Amina Augie, unanimously upheld the appeal filed by Odii as meritorious. Justice Lawal Garba who delivered the lead judgment held that the purported notice of appeal filed by Senator Ogba on June 17 and which gave rise to the judgement of the lower court was incompetent in law as it was filed without the leave of court.

The apex court held that as a person having interest in a pre-election matter, but who was not made a party to the proceedings, ought to have obtained leave of the trial court to appeal as an interested party.

Justice Augie, who agreed with the lead judgement distinguished her judgement in Ujogbo Vs Abba Umaro decision which the lower court relied upon in its decision. Ogba, who addressed his supporters at his campaign office in Abakaliki after the Supreme Court judgement, revealed that he has another case at the Supreme Court over the governorship ticket of the party.

He said there was no cause for alarm and urged them to remain steadfast as according to him, he still has a case in the Supreme Court over the ticket. He noted that he has confidence in the judiciary and expressed optimism that the case he said was still pending in the Supreme Court will go in his favour.

His words: “My reason of calling for this meeting is to thank all of you for your support, for your solidarity to my humble self and I want to assure you that you will not be disappointed.

Let me tell anything God those not know does not happen and it does not exist. My message is very simple if it is the wish of God that I will be there nobody can take it away.

“What has happened is a very simple something; we have two cases in the Supreme Court, one has been decided and it’s not in our favour we still have one in the court. But what is important is that as of today the three Senate candidates, the six House of Representatives candidates and the 24 House of Assembly candidates are members of my group.

“As it stands now, time is no longer on their side, they can no longer appeal. I am not a desperate politician, if it pleases God that the second appeal did not favour me, I will be happy because all the Senate, House of Representatives and the House of Assembly candidates are mine.

I belong to the common people and the hope of a common man is the judiciary, I still have hope in the judiciary.”

As the day for the ruling on the appeal he said was pending in the Supreme Court approached, leaders of the party reportedly called him and other aggrieved stakeholders of the party and directed that all cases in court be withdrawn for an amicable resolution of the crisis in the party. It was not clear whether the cases were withdrawn but the Supreme Court last month dismissed all the appeals pending before it, including that filed by Ogba.

Again, Ogba addressed journalists in his campaign office in Abakaliki and said he still passionately hold the nation’s judiciary in high esteem despite losing all cases at the Supreme Court over the governorship ticket, According to him, the outcome of the judgement may not be what he wanted or what he worked hard for but that he still holds the judiciary in high esteem.

“I am sorry that we didn’t win this legal tussle for the values we share and vision we had for Ebonyi State and Ebonyians. But I feel fulfilled and I am grateful to God almighty for the rare opportunity offered to me. In all, I passionately hold the Nigerian judiciary to a high esteem. I agree with the words of My Lord Justice Oputa, ‘We are final, not because we are infallible, we are infallible because we are final.’

“From the depths of my heart, the strides and efforts of my supporters will remain the best and well preserved in my political memory and history. Thank you for your patience, prayers, good intentions and well thought plans. “I will always be grateful to God almighty that though the just concluded political differences laced with legal tussle took our time but not our lives.

It dragged our patience and at times hung our emotions to the level of tension but it never led to flexing of muscles in a show of brutality not to talk of the death of a single soul. “On my political stand, I was first a human being before venturing into politics and I am a believer in politics of greater good for greater number of our people and that is what the focus in the days ahead will be.

Ebonyi people deserve peace, welfare and happiness. “In every contest, the human plan is always to win but nature always has a way of letting us win some and lose some most times for a better alternative. I have forgiven those who in any way or manner willingly betrayed our just cause.

“Lessons have been learnt, more knowledge acquired and who knows what God has driven away from us intentionally to our own disbelief, and the things he has in abundance for us ahead of us,” Ogba said.

The senator held a thanksgiving the following day. Politicians across political divides attended the thanksgiving which was held in his Nkalagu country home, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state. Odii was among those that attended the event.

He was in the church service and later followed Ogba to his home in Nkalagu and both had a good time as they stayed together for more than two hours before he left. Odii told journalists in Ogba’s house that there was no victor, no vanquish in the governorship ticket tussle. “PDP is one family and we will remain one family and you can see, I am here in Senator Ogba’s house today, which signifies that there is unity in the party.

“Remember, part of my manifesto is to bring unity in the party and the state. So, charity begins at home and I am a unifier. So, we are here today to support him because all of us are winners. Vsictory belong to all of us,” he said.

