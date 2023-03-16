2023 Elections Politics

Ebonyi Guber: I’ll Perform More Than Expected – Nwifuru

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Francis Nwifuru has said that he will perform more than expected if voted into power.

Nwifuru stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital during a town hall meeting of the people of the Abakaliki bloc otherwise known as Umuekumenyi.

He called on the people to support him by voting for him at the poll, assuring that he will not disappoint the state as governor.

He commended Governor Dave Umahi, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, and other stakeholders of Ebonyi South senatorial zone for their stand on power shit to Ebonyi North zone.

“If you vote for me, I will do more than expected. By God’s grace, in 2031, an Abakaliki man will take over from me and I will fulfill all my campaign promises.

“What Anyim did by supporting power rotation and supporting me is commendable and I thank him and other stakeholders of Ebonyi South including our governor for insisting that power must shift to Ebonyi North

“What you people are sending for is a herculean task, do not abandon me because it is not an easy job”, he told the people.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

