Ebonyi guber race open to all candidates –Group

A group, Ebonyi First Vanguard, yesterday said the 2023 governorship race in the state was opened to all qualified candidates and not limited to a particular zone or candidate. The group, in a statement signed by its Director General, Monday Eze, accused Governor Dave Umahi of plot to impose someone as his successor on ground of a non-existent zoning arrangement or charter of equity in the state. Eze said the governor’s so-called zoning and rotation mantra has become an ill-conceived strategy to deceive the people in order to plant his surrogate as his successor.

The statement reads: “This is true given that just on the 16th July, 2022, Governor Umahi, after pointing out the non-existence of a power rotation agreement or charter of equity in Ebonyi State, appealed to Ebonyi Founding Fathers Forum to begin to articulate a Governorship Rotation formula for study and possible adoption by Ebonyi people; an assignment which the founding fathers have not yet started. “Ebonyi First Vanguard wishes to reiterate that there is no governorship zoning arrangement or charter of equity in Ebonyi State.

