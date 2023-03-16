Ebonyi Guber Race: Umahi/Anyim Alliance Inconsequential – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State Chapter has described the alliance between Governor Dave Umahi and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state as inconsequential.

Anyim, a former Senate President and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had openly endorsed the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Francis Nwifuru for the governorship election.

Anyim had during a town hall meeting organized by Governor Umahi in his (Anyim) Ishiagu residence, Ivo Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday that he has resolved to support the APC governorship candidate for equity, justice and fairness.

But the PDP in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity of the party’s campaign organization, Abia Onyeike said “we see the recent decamping of Sen Anyim Pius Anyim from PDP to APC and his subsequent endorsement of the APC Governorship candidate, Hon. Ogbonnsya Nwifuru for this Saturday’s election as opportunistic and a very serious political miscalculation on his part.

“It was a hasty decision, borne out of self-aggrandisement and a criminal betrayal of Ebonyi people. For Anyim to abandon the anti-Umahi struggle which culminated in Umahi’s carpet crossing from PDP to APC in November 2020 is a very dangerous display of ideological barrenness.

“Anyim has lost whatever integrity he had left in him after his abysmal outing in the PDP Presidential primaries where he had only 14 votes, out of the 95 votes allocated to South-East delegates.

“I used to consider myself an Anyim sympathiser or follower but what he has done now is beyond this Saturday’s election. We have parted ways. He has abandoned Ebonyians, already trapped under Gov. Umahi’s evil empire to be roasted in perdition.

“But we shall resist this new retrogressive Anyim/ Umahi alliance- a coalition of renegade political forces bent on further enslaving our people for another 8 years. After all, Umahi was helped by Anyim in 2015, when he used the instruments of the PDP Federal power to rig the elections in his favour against Edward Nkwoegu of the Labour Party.

“The new popular-democratic coalition in Ebonyi state, led by the PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii is an unstoppable liberation movement. We are poised to defeat Gov Umahi’s political contraptions no matter how monstrous they have become and Anyim will soon regret his betrayal of the Ebonyi masses.

“After all, Anyim was the one who sowed the seeds of the crises in PDP because of his weak leadership credentials. He brought Sen. Obinna Ogba and wanted to impose him as the Governorship Candidate of the party, without minding that he( Ogba) hailed from Ebonyi Central Senatorial District.

“Having lost out in the primaries, Anyim now suddenly begins to preach a return of power to Ebonyi North. This is the height of political inconsistency within a period of a few months. Ebonyians would no longer tolerate such unprincipled characters as leaders.

“We are going into Saturday’s elections to prove to Gov. Umahi and his fellow travellers that power resides with the people and not in the hands of a few oppressors. The people will triumph, willy, nilly”.

