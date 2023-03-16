News

Ebonyi Guber Race: Umahi, Anyim settle rift, seal deal for Nwifuru

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, have cemented their support for the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru for this Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Umahi is of APC while Anyim who is also a former Senate President is of the PDP. The two political leaders in the state have been at loggerheads since three years Umahi defected to APC. However, Umahi and Anyim have dropped their egos and grievances and declared support for Nwifuru. Umahi and Anyim said their support for the Speaker of the State House of Assembly will promote peace, justice and equity in the state as according to them the state was built on power rotation otherwise known as charter of equity in the state. Umahi led his loyalists to a town hall meeting in Anyim private residence in his Amagu village, Ishiagu, in Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

