Ebonyi guber race: Umahi, Anyim settle rift, seal deal for Nwifuru

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, have cemented their support for the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru for this Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The two political leaders in the state have been at loggerheads since Umahi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) three years ago.

However, Umahi and Anyim have dropped their egos and grievances and declared support for Nwifuru, the governorship candidate of APC.

Umahi and Anyim said their support for the Speaker of the State House of Assembly will promote peace, justice, and equity in the state as according to him the state was built on power rotation otherwise known as the charter of equity in the state.

Umahi led his loyalists to a town hall meeting in Anyim’s private residence in his Amagu village, Ishiagu, in the Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The charter of equity is where Ebonyi stands. Let me commend His Excellency Anyim Pius for his stand on equity.

At the town hall meeting which was well attended by the people of the LG, the governor said “Ebonyi South benefited from Equity. It is good to let power start again from Ebonyi North where it started after which Central will take its own turn followed by South again.

“What me and Anyim are pushing for is not for two of us to become governor, we are already comfortable and can’t be governor again What we want in our state is peace and love and that is what two of us are pushing for.

“I thank Ivo for coming together to support APC governorship candidate. it will be good for Ivo people to cast their 95 percent votes for APC governorship candidate for negotiating power. Your vote is your bargaining power for development”.

Anyim while speaking, said he support power rotation in the state which he said will engender equity.

Like this: Like Loading...