2023 Elections Politics

Ebonyi guber race: Umahi, Anyim settle rift, seal deal for Nwifuru

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, have cemented their support for the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru for this Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The two political leaders in the state have been at loggerheads since Umahi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) three years ago.

However, Umahi and Anyim have dropped their egos and grievances and declared support for Nwifuru, the governorship candidate of APC.

Umahi and Anyim said their support for the Speaker of the State House of Assembly will promote peace, justice, and equity in the state as according to him the state was built on power rotation otherwise known as the charter of equity in the state.

Umahi led his loyalists to a town hall meeting in Anyim’s private residence in his Amagu village, Ishiagu, in the Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The charter of equity is where Ebonyi stands. Let me commend His Excellency Anyim Pius for his stand on equity.

At the town hall meeting which was well attended by the people of the LG, the governor said “Ebonyi South benefited from Equity. It is good to let power start again from Ebonyi North where it started after which Central will take its own turn followed by South again.

“What me and Anyim are pushing for is not for two of us to become governor, we are already comfortable and can’t be governor again What we want in our state is peace and love and that is what two of us are pushing for.

“I thank Ivo for coming together to support APC governorship candidate. it will be good for Ivo people to cast their 95 percent votes for APC governorship candidate for negotiating power. Your vote is your bargaining power for development”.

Anyim while speaking, said he support power rotation in the state which he said will engender equity.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Nigeria almost a failed state –Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo

Posted on Author In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE,

Senator Nicholas Olubukola Tofowomo represents Ondo South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and he is the Vice Chairman Land Transport Committee and member of the Niger Delta Development (NDDC) Committee in the National Assembly. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he speaks on the justconcluded PDP National Convention, national […]
Politics

Violence’ll not stop PDP from unseating APC in Lagos –Apena

Posted on Author In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU,

Chief Ola Apena is a former deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the party’s chances in the forthcoming governorship election, among other issues     How prepared is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State for the March 11 governorship […]
Politics

North has perfected rigging system for 2023 Banjo

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Ogbeni Lanre Banjo is a former governorship candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in Ogun State and now chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, calls for restructuring and the fight against corruption, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports     what extent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica