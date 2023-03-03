Politics

Ebonyi Guber Race: Umahi’s Aide Dumps APC, Joins PDP

The Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on Drugs, Mark Onu has resigned from his appointment and declared his support for Chief Ifanyi Chukwuma Odii, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 11 gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State.

Onu made the declaration at a press conference held in Abakaliki on Friday that he has also fully rejoined the PDP.

Hon. Onu, a member of the kitchen cabinet of Umahi, and from Ohaozara, the LGA of Governor Umahi told his teeming supporters, especially the youths that he had to join the PDP because Odii was the best thing that can happen to Ebonyi State.

He said, “We all know Anyi Chuks, and my conscience cannot forgive me if I cannot join other well-meaning Ebonyians, to bring this freshness and good news to Ndi Ebonyi.”

Onu who was the Special Assistant to Umahi on Youth Mobilization before he was appointed SA on drug abuse by the Governor, is the National President of Akubaraoha Youth Assembly, a youth group that championed Governor Umahi’s re-election as the Governor of the state.

