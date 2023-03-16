Ebonyi Guber: Stop Inciting Edda Clan, PDP Chieftain Tells Umahi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chief Julius Oji, has asked Governor Dave Umahi to stop making inciting statements about the people of the Edda clan, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.

According to Oji, who is one of the conveners of Edda Identity, a socio-cultural group in the area, Umahi’s recent utterances were capable of provoking intra-communal war among the people, saying the clan feels threatened.

Governor Umahi had on Wednesday, among other things, said the people of Edda ‘didn’t do well’ on February 25, 2023, Presidential and National Assembly Elections and challenged them to do ‘whatever’ they could to ensure his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wins the forthcoming governorship polls, on March 18.

But the PDP stalwart in a statement issued on Thursday said the governor had no right to force residents of the area to vote against their will, saying Umahi wasted the years he governed the state.

The statement read, “Our people, have been in perpetual pain since you assumed office as Ebonyi State Governor in the last seven years and ten months.

“Under your watch as the Chief Security Officer, there have been a lot of killings, intimidation, violence, bloodshed, and all manner of crisis in Ebonyi State.

“The most recent killings in Ekoli Edda community on December 26, 2022, one thought could humble you, yet you came to Edda, on Wednesday, threatening violence.

“We have had enough of these unwanted killings, intimidation, and bloodshed and we can’t keep quiet any longer. Allow Edda people to choose who they have confidence in to govern and represent them.

“Edda people are known warriors and cannot be cajoled or subjected to any form of intimidation or oppression to influence their choice or change their mandate in the coming election, on Saturday.

“Go to your hometown of Uburu and choose for them. We heard in the last elections of February 25 that, you lost woefully but resulted in violence just to win. Our people will resist all your antics to ensure that the choices of the people emerge victorious.

“Our people have spoken. They have rejected you, your party, and whatever you stand for. Ebonyians have never had it this bad before you came as governor. Under your watch, Ebonyians have experienced all manner of killings, intimidation, bloodshed, and calamities yet you stood on the podium to call on God, which is aimed at confusing and deceiving our people. The same God you hold no value for.

“You betrayed the Igbo society just for your selfish political interests. Our people yearn for good governance, yet you stood against them just to keep them in perpetual pain.

“Edda people and I have listened to your video outburst and threats to my person and life. I’m using this medium to draw the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, the State Security Services, and other security agencies to the threats outburst and inciting statements of Governor David Umahi, about Edda people.”

