Ebonyi Guber Tussle: I still hold judiciary high despite loss – Ogba

Chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Sports and Senator representing Ebonyi Central, Obinna Ogba, has said he still passionately hold the nation’s judiciary in high esteem despite losing all his cases at the Supreme Court over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 governorship ticket he has been contesting with Chief Ifeanyi Odii.

Ogba and Odii have been in court since after the party’s primaries in May/June.

The Supreme Court, however, gave a final judgment on the 21st of last month on the cases before it over the Ebonyi PDP governorship primaries and dismissed all the cases before it including that of Ogba.

While addressing journalists Sunday in Abakaliki, the state capital, Ogba said the outcome of the judgement may not be what he wanted or what he worked hard for but that he still holds the judiciary in high esteem.

“I am sorry that we didn’t win this legal tussle for the values we share and vision we had for Ebonyi State and Ebonyians. But I feel fulfilled and grateful to God almighty for the rare opportunity offered to me,” he said.

