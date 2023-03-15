Ebonyi Guber: Umahi, Anyim Reconcile After Long Standing Feud 

…Ex-SGF endorses APC candidate as Governor

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim have reconciled their differences.

Umahi and Anyim who played major role in the emergence of the governor, have been at loggerheads since the governor defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last three years.

The governor and the former Senate President exchanged banters following his defection to the APC.

But the two political heavyweights in Ebonyi have buried their differences.

Umahi and Anyim reconciled over the governorship position and the former SGF has reportedly endorsed Umahi’s preferred candidate, Chief Francis Nwifuru of the APC for the position

Umahi will be leading a delegation to Anyim’s residence in Ishiagu, Ivo local government area of the state on Wednesday for a town hall meeting for Anyim and the people of the local government to officially adopts Nwifuru for this Saturday’s governorship election.

