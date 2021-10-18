Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Gunmen kill sergeant; burn police station, vehicles

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

Gunmen at about 12 midnight of Sunday invaded Ohaukwu Police headquarters at 135, Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Ebonyi State  and set the station ablaze.

The gunmen, who also burnt vehicles at the station and killed a police Sergeant.

The Police Public Spokesperson, Loveth Odah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP), confirmed the attack.

She said: “About 23hrs, a yet to be identified gunmen came to Ohaukwu Divisional Headquarters to attack the men and officers on duty and they were repelled. In the process, one police officer, a Sergeant paid the supreme price.

“The threw patrol bomb into the station and unfortunately, it got one of the patrol vehicles and exhibit vehicle parked at the place.

“The Commissioner of Police has visited the station for on the spot assessment of the area. He has met with the community leaders.

“This is the first time we are experiencing such a thing and the non state actors being the vigilantes and all those security outfits are of great assistance to the police. It is very surprise thing to us, we don’t expect any attack.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

62-year-old evangelist’s husband commits suicide in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A 62-year-old husband of a popular Evangelist in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State Moshood Lasisi, yesterday committed suicide. The deceased took his own life after he hung himself at his Ayede-Ogbese residence within the local government when his wife and children had left for the farm. According to sources, the deceased had […]
Metro & Crime

Kebbi: Lawmaker pays for 11 pregnant women’s caesarean operations

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Yauri, Ngasky and Shnaga Federal Constituency, Dr. Tanko Sununu Yusuf, has paid N59,000 to Yauri, Ngasky and Shanga General Hospitals for the 11 pregnant women who were delivered of their babies through caesarean sections.   Yusuf, who confirmed the payment to our correspondents on the phone yesterday, […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill Ebonyi villagers, burn houses

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Gunmen yesterday killed several villagers at Umuoguduakpu community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.   The attack came barely 24 hours after the South-East governors formed a joint security task force codenamed EBUBEAGU. In the attack, houses, shops and other valuables were burnt. The attacks occurred at Otebu, Igideobu and Obodocha villages in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica