Ebonyi: Gunmen kill sergeant; burn police station, vehicles

Gunmen at about 12 midnight of Sunday invaded Ohaukwu Police headquarters at 135, Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Ebonyi State and set the station ablaze.

The gunmen, who also burnt vehicles at the station and killed a police Sergeant.

The Police Public Spokesperson, Loveth Odah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP), confirmed the attack.

She said: “About 23hrs, a yet to be identified gunmen came to Ohaukwu Divisional Headquarters to attack the men and officers on duty and they were repelled. In the process, one police officer, a Sergeant paid the supreme price.

“The threw patrol bomb into the station and unfortunately, it got one of the patrol vehicles and exhibit vehicle parked at the place.

“The Commissioner of Police has visited the station for on the spot assessment of the area. He has met with the community leaders.

“This is the first time we are experiencing such a thing and the non state actors being the vigilantes and all those security outfits are of great assistance to the police. It is very surprise thing to us, we don’t expect any attack.”

