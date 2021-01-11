Ebonyi: Gunmen kill two policemen, woman

…steal two rifles, burn station, four vehicles

Armed men have invaded a police station at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and killed two inspectors. Stray bullets from the invaders’ guns also killed a woman whose house is near the station.

The hoodlums stole two AK47 rifles kept in the station and set the station and four vehicles on fire.

The incident occurred about 9pm on Friday. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said the gunmen invaded the Onueke Police Station and opened fire on the officers on duty which led to the killing of the two policemen and injuring of two others.

She said the body of the woman living close to the station was discovered after the attack.

Odah said the victims’ bodies had been deposited in the mortuary while investigation into the incident was on. She said: “The corpses of the policemen have been deposited in a mortuary while the two injured ones are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.”

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Mr. Stanley Emegha, said the government was shocked by the incident and had given security agencies 48 hours to brief the government on how such an attack occurred without any intelligence to counter it.

