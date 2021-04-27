Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Gunmen kill two soldiers, cart away rifles

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

Unknown gunmen on Monday night killed two soldiers at Timber Shade military checkpoint junction in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
The gunmen reportedly carted away the rifles of the two dead soldiers.
It was also learnt that a security guard attached to one of the filling stations around the checkpoint was also killed during the attack.
It was reliably gathered from a top security source that the incident took place at about 8:30pm.
The attack is coming barely 10 days, after three policemen were also shot dead by gunmen, in the state.
A source told New Telegraph that the gunmen arrived the checkpoint in a white bus and as the military men stopped them for a search, they opened fire on them.

Our Reporters

